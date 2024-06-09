Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 358.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,672 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 748,550 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after buying an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

