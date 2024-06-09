Financial Review: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) versus LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and GigCapital5’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.15 billion 2.51 $17.55 million ($0.60) -88.97 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

LivaNova has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LivaNova and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 3 2 0 2.40 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova currently has a consensus price target of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -2.68% 13.59% 7.06% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivaNova beats GigCapital5 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GigCapital5

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.