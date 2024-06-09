Financial Survey: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edap Tms and Heart Tronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $65.42 million 2.98 -$22.92 million ($0.54) -9.72 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Edap Tms and Heart Tronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Tronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -30.12% -31.44% -19.86% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 713.31, suggesting that its stock price is 71,231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Heart Tronics

(Get Free Report)

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.