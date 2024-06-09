First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.02

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and traded as high as $41.06. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 35,582 shares traded.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.