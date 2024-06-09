First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.02

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and traded as high as $41.06. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 35,582 shares traded.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 114,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 236,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.