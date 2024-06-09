Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 13,725 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $446,474.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,698.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 290.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flex by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Flex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

