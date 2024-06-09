G999 Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $251.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00046466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.