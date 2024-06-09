GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.76 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00012323 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $799.11 million and $2.76 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,552.65 or 0.99983221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00096134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,218,625 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,243,737.42171083 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.5509013 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,197,335.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

