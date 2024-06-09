Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $2.88

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00004167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $432.40 million and approximately $832,870.98 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,201.84 or 1.00028971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00096376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.86780148 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $835,430.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

