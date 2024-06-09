Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is currently -18.29%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.