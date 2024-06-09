Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 183,170 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises approximately 9.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 5.76% of Gentherm worth $98,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,020,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Gentherm stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,200 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

