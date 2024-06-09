GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $43.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,441,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

