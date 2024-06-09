Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th (NASDAQ:HYDR)

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

HYDR opened at $6.24 on Friday. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

