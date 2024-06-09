GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLYC. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.26 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.