Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 3.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,240,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,052,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GFI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gold Fields Trading Down 4.4 %

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

