Grin Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $150,027.08 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,284.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00679059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00115366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00247407 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00081269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

