Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $132.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.