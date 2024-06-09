Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guild were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.10%.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

GHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

