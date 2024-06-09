Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

HLN stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 61,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

