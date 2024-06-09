HC Wainwright Boosts Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $6.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,872 shares of company stock worth $5,821,931 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

