HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 273.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

CRDL stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

