Head-To-Head Contrast: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) vs. Its Rivals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) is one of 1,004 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6584 19060 45355 947 2.57

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 583.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.42%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.34 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors $8.92 billion $153.54 million -3.17

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -78.95% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals competitors beat 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Washington, District Of Columbia.

