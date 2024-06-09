Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $42.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00046922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,469.753784 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09037736 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $59,771,140.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

