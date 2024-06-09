Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

Herbalife Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,532 shares of company stock worth $643,642. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 565,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

