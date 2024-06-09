Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,612,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

