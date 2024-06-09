HGI Capital Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 6.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 1,694,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

