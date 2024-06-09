HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. HI has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $251,799.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,783.94 or 1.00019227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00095919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050663 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $242,619.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.