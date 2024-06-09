Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £129,183.72 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £129,183.72 ($165,514.06).
Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.93), for a total transaction of £122,221.68 ($156,594.08).
Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.02) on Friday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 957 ($12.26). The company has a market cap of £770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 904.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.62.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
