Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £129,183.72 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £129,183.72 ($165,514.06).

Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.93), for a total transaction of £122,221.68 ($156,594.08).

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.02) on Friday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 957 ($12.26). The company has a market cap of £770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 904.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.62.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

