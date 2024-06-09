Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned 2.94% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.