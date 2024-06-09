Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
