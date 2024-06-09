Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.44.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
