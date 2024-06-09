Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

