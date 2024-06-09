Infusive Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,535 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 5.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 306,298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after buying an additional 585,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. 2,513,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,551. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

