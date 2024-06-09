Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,113 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 5.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

