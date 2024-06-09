Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,273 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 343,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,184. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $872.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

