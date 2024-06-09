Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Holdings Trimmed by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 3.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares. The company has a market cap of $724 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

