Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,468.29).
BP Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:BP opened at GBX 462.70 ($5.93) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,076.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.72.
BP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 5,348.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
