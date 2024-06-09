Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £214.50 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel bought 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of £107.25 ($137.41) per share, with a total value of £214.50 ($274.82).
Judges Scientific Price Performance
Shares of JDG stock opened at £104 ($133.25) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($93.53) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($156.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £690.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7,222.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of £103.09.
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,597.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.