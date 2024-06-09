Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Buys $50,000,011.92 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

