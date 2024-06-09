Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $558,444.90 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

FFIV opened at $165.57 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.16 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $179.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

