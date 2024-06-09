Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 425,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,085,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

