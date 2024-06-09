Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,153 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $90,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

