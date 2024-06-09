International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

IBM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. 3,475,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

