Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

