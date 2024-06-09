Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

TLT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 35,240,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,649,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

