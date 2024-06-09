Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in BRC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 613,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,480. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BRC Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.