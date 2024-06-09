InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,672 shares during the period. InvenTrust Properties accounts for about 4.5% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 208,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,999. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

