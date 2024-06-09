Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:IVR opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

