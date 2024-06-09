Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.1% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.96. 25,829,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $465.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

