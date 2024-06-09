iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after buying an additional 153,006 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $58.45. 6,738,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,098. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

