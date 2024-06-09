iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 316,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. 37,626,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,365,298. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

