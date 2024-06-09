iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.66

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.66 and traded as high as C$37.60. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$37.59, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.92.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.