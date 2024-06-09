iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.66

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.66 and traded as high as C$37.60. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$37.59, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.92.

